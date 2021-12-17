Markets SA slipping off foreign investors’ radar JSE all-share index is up 41% over a five-year period, compared with Brazil’s 81%, as the country faces record equity outflows as perceptions falter B L Premium

SA is poised for record equity outflows, reflecting perceptions by foreign investors of a country that has been battling to grow the economy over the past decade.

Foreign investors have been consistent net sellers of SA shares since 2016, despite the promise of a new dawn that became a mantra during the early days of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s term in office. This followed the so-called nine wasted years under his predecessor Jacob Zuma, in which corruption became rife and economic growth faltered...