Companies

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital and Willem Oldewage from Nitrogen Fund Managers

03 December 2021 - 17:43 Busines Day TV
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Joining Business Day TV for a look at the day’s markets action are Martin Smith from Anchor Capital and Willem Oldewage from Nitrogen Fund Managers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Capitec races past Standard to become SA’s No 2 ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
‘You don’t need a lot of money to be a ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Old Mutual makes R3.7bn proposal for Joffe’s ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Former Absa CEO Daniel Mminele to chair Alexander ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Exxaro reduces coal exports forecast due to ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.