MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as US jobs report disappoints
The all share index hovered around record highs earlier in the day before easing along with global markets disappointed by US jobs data
03 December 2021 - 21:23
The JSE closed weaker on Friday, while global markets were mixed as disappointing US jobs data weighed on sentiment.
The local bourse hovered around a record high, reaching an intraday best of 71,579 points, as concerns over the Omicron Covid-19 virus strain appeared to be easing on initial indications that while the new variant is highly contagious, it seems to have less severe symptoms...
