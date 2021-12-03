Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as US jobs report disappoints The all share index hovered around record highs earlier in the day before easing along with global markets disappointed by US jobs data B L Premium

The JSE closed weaker on Friday, while global markets were mixed as disappointing US jobs data weighed on sentiment.

The local bourse hovered around a record high, reaching an intraday best of 71,579 points, as concerns over the Omicron Covid-19 virus strain appeared to be easing on initial indications that while the new variant is highly contagious, it seems to have less severe symptoms...