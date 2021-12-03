Markets JSE firmer as Omicron fears ease JSE follows markets higher as investors’ focus turns to the US jobs report for November B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, with its global peers mostly firmer as concerns over the Omicron virus strain appear to be easing.

Investors’ focus now turns to the US jobs report for November, with the figures crucial to deciding if the Federal Reserve will accelerate tapering later this month. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg anticipate a gain of 550,000 in nonfarm payrolls...