01 December 2021 - 09:11 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN SUPPHAKANKAMJON
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx joins Business Day TV to talk about the day’s market movers.

JSE could benefit from firmer Asian markets on Wednesday, as rand holds below R16/$

The local currency is on track for its third day of gains, while Asian markets are recovering slightly from the Omicron-induced sell-off
Markets
3 hours ago

Market data — November 30 2021

Market data including bonds and forward rates
Markets
11 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE bucks global trend, led by miners

Major international markets were all weaker, bar Shanghai, as investors remain concerned about the Omicron variant
Markets
16 hours ago

JSE slips as fear about Omicron variant persists

US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has warned that the variant adds to economic risk
Markets
23 hours ago
