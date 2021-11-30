MARKET WRAP: JSE bucks global trend, led by miners
Major international markets were all weaker, bar Shanghai, as investors remain concerned about the Omicron variant
30 November 2021 - 18:50
Miners led the JSE higher on Tuesday, bucking the trend on international markets where investors remain concerned about the potential effects of the Covid-19 Omicron variant on the global economy.
Still, the new strain of Covid-19, which was first identified in SA on Thursday last week, continues to weigh on local sentiment as there are still many unanswered questions about the latest mutation of the coronavirus...
