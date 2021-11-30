Markets JSE slips as fear about Omicron variant persists US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has warned that the variant adds to economic risk B L Premium

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors digested the potential effects of the Covid-19 Omicron variant on the global economy.

The arrival of Omicron, which was identified in SA last Thursday, continues to weigh on sentiment as a lot remains unknown about the newly identified strain...