JSE slips as fear about Omicron variant persists
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has warned that the variant adds to economic risk
30 November 2021 - 11:35
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors digested the potential effects of the Covid-19 Omicron variant on the global economy.
The arrival of Omicron, which was identified in SA last Thursday, continues to weigh on sentiment as a lot remains unknown about the newly identified strain...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now