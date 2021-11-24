Companies

WATCH: Rand hits a one-year low

Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s Varushka Singh about the local currency

24 November 2021 - 08:38 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/UFUK ZIVANA
Picture: 123RF/UFUK ZIVANA

The local currency has been under pressure, hitting a one-year low on Tuesday due to a stronger dollar as traders raised bets for quicker interest rate hikes in the US.

Alishia Seckam spoke to RMB’s Varushka Singh for more detail.

Rand weakens towards R16/$ amid US rate hike jitters

The expectation of higher interest rates in the US and the embattled Turkish lira are putting pressure on the local currency
Markets
1 hour ago

Market data — November 23 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
11 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE a little firmer in cautious trade

Sentiment remains clouded by possible fourth wave of Covid-19 in Europe and the growing prospect of rate hikes in the US with Jerome Powell set for a ...
Markets
14 hours ago

JSE muted as investors mull over rise in Covid-19 cases

Investors are also considering US President Joe Biden’s decision to stick with Jerome Powell as the Fed chair for a second term
Markets
22 hours ago
