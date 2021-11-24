NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Rand hits a one-year low
Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s Varushka Singh about the local currency
24 November 2021 - 08:38
The local currency has been under pressure, hitting a one-year low on Tuesday due to a stronger dollar as traders raised bets for quicker interest rate hikes in the US.
Alishia Seckam spoke to RMB’s Varushka Singh for more detail.
