Lewis sitting on comfortable stock position ahead of Black Friday

Furniture and appliance retailer Lewis Group says high levels of inventory are helping to offset global supply-chain challenges, with merchandise sales rising by more than a fifth in its first half to end-September.

The group’s good stock position is a competitive advantage going into Black Friday and the festive season, SA’s largest furniture chain said on Wednesday, as it increased its first-half dividend by 46% to 195c per share, about a R128m payout.

Merchandise sales increased by 20.7% to R2bn to end-September, while operating profit rose 23.3% to R341m, with collections improving, despite pressure on consumers.

Collections rates improved to 78.7% for the six months, from 66.6% for the previous half year, with Lewis adding that collections and sales had kept improving in its second half.

Civil unrest and Covid-19 affected stores, while the group also warned that high unemployment, rising interest rates, and high electricity and fuel costs would weigh on its core target market.

The group store base primarily consists of Lewis and Best Home & Electric stores, which target lower-income consumers. Beares is geared towards the higher-income market and United Furniture Outlets the upper-income market.

July’s civil unrest hit 57 of its 681 SA stores, with the group saying 51 of these were reopened by the end of September. Total insurance claims amounted to R78.8m, of which R42.5m had been received in its first half.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za