Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE a little firmer in cautious trade

Sentiment remains clouded by possible fourth wave of Covid-19 in Europe and the growing prospect of rate hikes in the US with Jerome Powell set for a second term at the Fed

BL Premium
23 November 2021 - 18:39 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE closed firmer amid mixed global markets on Tuesday as a resurgence of Covid-19 in Europe weighed on sentiment..

Markets traded cautiously as investors considered the effects of tighter Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in Europe, as well as US President Joe Biden’s decision to stick with Jerome Powell as the US Federal Reserve chair for a second term...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now