MARKET WRAP: JSE a little firmer in cautious trade
Sentiment remains clouded by possible fourth wave of Covid-19 in Europe and the growing prospect of rate hikes in the US with Jerome Powell set for a second term at the Fed
23 November 2021 - 18:39
The JSE closed firmer amid mixed global markets on Tuesday as a resurgence of Covid-19 in Europe weighed on sentiment..
Markets traded cautiously as investors considered the effects of tighter Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in Europe, as well as US President Joe Biden’s decision to stick with Jerome Powell as the US Federal Reserve chair for a second term...
