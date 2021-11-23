Markets JSE muted as investors mull over rise in Covid-19 cases Investors are also considering US President Joe Biden’s decision to stick with Jerome Powell as the Fed chair for a second term B L Premium

The JSE was little changed on Tuesday morning, while global markets were mixed as Covid-19’s resurgence weighed on investors’ minds.

Markets were trading cautiously as investors considered the effects of tighter Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in Europe, as well as US President Joe Biden’s decision to stick with Jerome Powell as the US Federal Reserve’s chair for a second term...