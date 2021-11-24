NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Has PPC laid a solid foundation for growth?
Business Day TV spoke to PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen about the cement producer’s interim results
24 November 2021 - 08:55
Cement producer PPC more than tripled its profit in the six months to end-September as it benefited from higher volumes and cost-cutting measures.
This comes after a torrid time for PPC when it was battling a large debt pile after its push into the rest of Africa.
Alishia Seckam spoke to PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen to discuss the progress the group has made in getting its borrowings under control.
