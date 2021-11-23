Companies / Industrials PPC more than triples profit as it looks to put restructuring behind it B L Premium

SA’s largest cement producer PPC almost tripled profit in its six months to end-September, when higher volumes and cost cutting helped offset rising input costs.

The cement giant, whose origins date back to 1892, grew revenue 20% to R5.1bn to end-September, while profit jumped to R933m, from R274m previously, benefiting from robust demand in key markets that has seen demand exceed pre-pandemic levels...