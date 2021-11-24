NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How SA and Kenya plan to strengthen trade ties
Business Day TV spoke to Kenya’s Equity Bank MD and CEO James Mwangi
24 November 2021 - 08:46
Presidents from both SA and Kenya have addressed the SA-Kenya Trade and Investment Business Forum as the countries look for ways to strengthen ties.
Kenya’s Equity Bank is facilitating some of the deals that are being struck and Alishia Seckam spoke to the bank’s MD and CEO, James Mwangi, for more detail
