Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: How SA and Kenya plan to strengthen trade ties

Business Day TV spoke to Kenya’s Equity Bank MD and CEO James Mwangi

24 November 2021 - 08:46 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PRASIT RODPHAN
Picture: 123RF/PRASIT RODPHAN

Presidents from both SA and Kenya have addressed the SA-Kenya Trade and Investment Business Forum as the countries look for ways to strengthen ties.

Kenya’s Equity Bank is facilitating some of the deals that are being struck and Alishia Seckam spoke to the bank’s MD and CEO, James Mwangi, for more detail

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

SAA and Kenya Airways to partner on pan-African airline

SA and Kenya commit to investing more in each other’s economies
National
13 hours ago

Transnet tops agenda in Ramaphosa’s talks with Kenyatta

President and Kenyan counterpart agree to resuscitate SA’s participation in the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport Corridor Project
National
10 hours ago

Africa described as the final frontier of the motor industry

Regions of the continent are vying to become centres for the production of motor vehicles
National
6 days ago

Business aviation: The booming Africa market

SPONSORED | Jetcraft is receiving three times as many inquiries from potential new aircraft owners in Africa than pre-pandemic
Companies
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Banking regulator delivers firm rebuttal to Sipho ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Absa distances itself from Pityana’s allegations
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Outgoing Eskom Pension Fund CIO unlikely to stay ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Nigerian authorities approve MTN’s 14% share sale
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Brait shares slump as it moves to tap ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.