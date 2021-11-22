Companies

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital

22 November 2021 - 08:41 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks Business Day TV about Friday’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

JSE set for cautious start amid mixed Asian signals and rising Covid-19

Hong Hong’s Hang Seng index falls 0.55%, but Japan’s Nikkei 225 edges up 0.13%
Markets
2 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as surging Covid-19 cases in Europe weigh on global sentiment

The stock market took a breather after hitting record highs this week as investors digested the central bank’s decision to increase the repo rate
Markets
2 days ago

JSE firmer as markets digest rate hike

Bank’s monetary policy committee decision came amid concerns of sustained global inflation
Markets
3 days ago

JSE looks set to open to mixed Asian markets on Friday

There were few major developments to drive market direction overnight, while the rand has felt some pressure from interest rate cuts in Turkey
Markets
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NPA aims to wrap up Tongaat probe in early 2022
Companies / Industrials
2.
Mixed bag of fortunes for KAP
Companies / Industrials
3.
Strive Masiyiwa’s Africa Data Centres sets aside ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Omnia doubles profit amid buoyant mining and ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Sasol’s green plan gets shareholder approval
Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.