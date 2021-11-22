MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
22 November 2021 - 08:41
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks Business Day TV about Friday’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks Business Day TV about Friday’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.