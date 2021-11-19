Markets JSE looks set to open to mixed Asian markets on Friday There were few major developments to drive market direction overnight, while the rand has felt some pressure from interest rate cuts in Turkey B L Premium

The JSE looks set to start to mixed Asian markets on Friday morning, with the rand steady after hitting a one-year low against the dollar on Thursday.

There were few overnight developments to give markets direction, though Chinese tech giant Alibaba was down almost 11% on Friday morning, after its earnings update missed market expectations...