MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as surging Covid-19 cases in Europe weigh on global sentiment
The stock market took a breather after hitting record highs this week as investors digested the central bank’s decision to increase the repo rate
19 November 2021 - 18:37
The JSE closed weaker on Friday, as investors digested the SA Reserve Bank’s rate hike decision and the market took a breather after hitting record highs this week. The latest surge in Covid-19 infections in Europe weighed on global sentiment.
The local bourse extended Thursday losses, pausing for breath after strong gains this week which saw the all-share index hit a record high of 71,447 points...
