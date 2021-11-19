Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as surging Covid-19 cases in Europe weigh on global sentiment The stock market took a breather after hitting record highs this week as investors digested the central bank’s decision to increase the repo rate B L Premium

The JSE closed weaker on Friday, as investors digested the SA Reserve Bank’s rate hike decision and the market took a breather after hitting record highs this week. The latest surge in Covid-19 infections in Europe weighed on global sentiment.

The local bourse extended Thursday losses, pausing for breath after strong gains this week which saw the all-share index hit a record high of 71,447 points...