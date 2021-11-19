Markets JSE firmer as markets digest rate hike Bank’s monetary policy committee decision came amid concerns of sustained global inflation B L Premium

The JSE was firmer, with its global peers mixed on Friday morning, while the rand firmed as investors digested the SA Reserve Bank’s interest rates hike.

The Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 3.75% on Thursday, a decision that was complicated by contesting factors. In the end, three MPC members voted for an increase and two for the rate to be maintained...