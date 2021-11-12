Companies

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital

12 November 2021 - 09:18 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

JSE on verge of record highs while the rand holds steady

All share index could be within striking distance of a new high, after an eventful week for markets
Markets
2 hours ago

Market data — November 11 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
12 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE, rand and bonds all smiles after Godongwana’s budget

Finance minister’s commitment to fiscal consolidation heartens investors, though the economy remains at risk
Markets
15 hours ago

Rand muted ahead of the medium-term budget

TreasuryONE says that the ‘biggest jump in US inflation in 30 years stoked inflation fears’, while the dollar strengthened sharply
Markets
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sappi returns to profit, but Durban port woes ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
EasyEquities owner Purple Group reports profit ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Vodacom and Remgro to combine fibre assets for 5G ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Delta Property appoints Siyabonga Mbanjwa as CEO
Companies / Property
5.
Treasury’s proposed crypto ban could run into a ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.