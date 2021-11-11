Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE, rand and bonds all smiles after Godongwana’s budget Finance minister’s commitment to fiscal consolidation heartens investors, though the economy remains at risk B L Premium

The rand broke a two-day losing streak on Thursday as investors welcomed the medium term budget policy statement (MTBPS), staging a mild recovery after falling the most in more than eight months in the previous session.

The JSE and local bonds were also heartened by the statement, with the all share closing the day 1.25% higher at 69,131.56 points, while the top 40 gained 1.37%...