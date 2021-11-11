Markets

Market data — November 11 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

11 November 2021 - 22:00
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand and JSE gain as market welcomes state’s ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand plunges on Eskom and inflation ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE, rand and bonds all smiles after ...
Markets
4.
JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets ahead of ...
Markets
5.
Rand muted ahead of the medium-term budget
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.