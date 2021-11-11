NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Why Eskom needs leadership continuity
Business Day TV spoke to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter
11 November 2021 - 07:43
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter says he will not resign of his own accord as he believes that the state utility needs leadership continuity.
His comments come amid calls from the Black Business Council and the National Union of Mineworkers for De Ruyter to resign.
Business Day TV spoke to De Ruyter for more detail.
