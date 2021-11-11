Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Why Eskom needs leadership continuity

Business Day TV spoke to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter

11 November 2021 - 07:43 Business Day TV
Eskom CEO Andre' de Ruyter. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Eskom CEO Andre' de Ruyter. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter says he will not resign of his own accord as he believes that the state utility needs leadership continuity.

His comments come amid calls from the Black Business Council and the National Union of Mineworkers for De Ruyter to resign.

Business Day TV spoke to De Ruyter for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

