Eskom on track to lift load-shedding on Saturday, says De Ruyter
10 November 2021 - 20:45
Eskom’s plant performance has improved over the past 24 hours and it remains on schedule to lift load-shedding at 5am on Saturday, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said on Wednesday.
Over the past three days, about 6,000MW of generation capacity had been returned to the grid and Eskom would use the next day to build up its reserves to prevent load-shedding in the days after Friday. ..
