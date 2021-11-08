Ramaphosa admits blackouts hurt ANC but offers no new solutions
The president’s comments come as Eskom moves SA to stage 4 rolling power cuts
08 November 2021 - 22:43
As Eskom ramped up load-shedding and said disruptions would last at least for the rest of the week, President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged that rolling power cuts had hurt the ANC in the polls, leading to its worst election performance yet.
Ramaphosa cited the outages, dismal municipal service delivery, corruption and patronage among factors that caused ANC voters to either stay at home or choose other parties. He was addressing supporters at an event in Soweto...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now