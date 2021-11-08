National Ramaphosa admits blackouts hurt ANC but offers no new solutions The president’s comments come as Eskom moves SA to stage 4 rolling power cuts B L Premium

As Eskom ramped up load-shedding and said disruptions would last at least for the rest of the week, President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged that rolling power cuts had hurt the ANC in the polls, leading to its worst election performance yet.

Ramaphosa cited the outages, dismal municipal service delivery, corruption and patronage among factors that caused ANC voters to either stay at home or choose other parties. He was addressing supporters at an event in Soweto...