WATCH: Vodacom and Remgro announce fibre partnership

Business Day TV spoke to CIVH chair Pieter Uys about the Vodacom-Remgro deal

11 November 2021 - 09:05 Business Day TV
Pieter Uys: Significant opportunities ahead. Picture: Robert Tshabalala
Pieter Uys: Significant opportunities ahead. Picture: Robert Tshabalala

Remgro and Vodacom have entered into a deal that involve the two entities combining their fibre businesses to improve access to high-speed internet for SA’s lower-income consumers.

Under the deal, Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH), whose biggest shareholder is Remgro with 57%, will transfer its fibre assets Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) and Vumatel into a newly created entity, Infraco. 

Business Day TV spoke to CIVH chair Pieter Uys for more detail about the deal.

