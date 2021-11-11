WATCH: Vodacom and Remgro announce fibre partnership

Remgro and Vodacom have entered into a deal that involve the two entities combining their fibre businesses to improve access to high-speed internet for SA’s lower-income consumers.

Under the deal, Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH), whose biggest shareholder is Remgro with 57%, will transfer its fibre assets Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) and Vumatel into a newly created entity, Infraco.

Business Day TV spoke to CIVH chair Pieter Uys for more detail about the deal.