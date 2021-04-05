Companies / Telecoms & Technology Dark Fibre Africa sees more opportunity in infrastructure The increase in digital adoption in SA brings greater capacity requirements and more opportunities for network providers, says DFA BL PREMIUM

As telecoms infrastructure providers such as Liquid Telecom and Telkom have branched out beyond supplying capacity to network operators, Remgro-owned Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) says it still sees opportunity in its niche, driven by higher demand for internet services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The DFA is a wholesale, open-access fibre infrastructure and connectivity provider in SA. It forms part of Remgro’s telecommunications investments, through Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH), which owns businesses including fibre-to-the-home company Vumatel. ..