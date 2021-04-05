Dark Fibre Africa sees more opportunity in infrastructure
The increase in digital adoption in SA brings greater capacity requirements and more opportunities for network providers, says DFA
05 April 2021 - 17:32
As telecoms infrastructure providers such as Liquid Telecom and Telkom have branched out beyond supplying capacity to network operators, Remgro-owned Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) says it still sees opportunity in its niche, driven by higher demand for internet services during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The DFA is a wholesale, open-access fibre infrastructure and connectivity provider in SA. It forms part of Remgro’s telecommunications investments, through Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH), which owns businesses including fibre-to-the-home company Vumatel. ..
