Companies / Telecoms & Technology Vodacom and Remgro to combine fibre assets for 5G future Vodacom will inject an initial R6bn in cash and sell the Vodacom fibre network to a subsidiary of Remgro, with the aim of creating a new fibre giant B L Premium

Johann Rupert’s investment holding company, Remgro, and Vodacom have signed a multibillion-rand deal to combine their fibre businesses, emphasising the growing importance and strategic value of fibre assets in a future of 5G.

In recent years, fibre assets have grown in significance. At the turn of the century and in the 2010s, the arms race was about which operator had the most cellphone towers. Now the next frontier is fibre. Telecom companies continue to report growing data revenues and internet use on their networks, driving up the need for a solid fibre infrastructure base...