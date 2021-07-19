Remgro forks out R3.7bn to tap into home-fibre opportunities
19 July 2021 - 18:03
UPDATED 19 July 2021 - 23:22
Remgro, the investment company chaired and controlled by Johann Rupert, has poured another R3.7bn into a telecommunications infrastructure company in a bid to take advantage of soaring demand for fibre.
Remgro on Monday said it had followed all of its rights to buy shares in Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH), a telecommunications company that counts Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa among its largest operating subsidiaries...
