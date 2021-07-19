Companies / Financial Services Remgro forks out R3.7bn to tap into home-fibre opportunities Investment company to take part in a rights offer by its unit Community Investment Ventures Holdings BL PREMIUM

Remgro, the investment company chaired and controlled by Johann Rupert, has poured another R3.7bn into a telecommunications infrastructure company in a bid to take advantage of soaring demand for fibre.

Remgro on Monday said it had followed all of its rights to buy shares in Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH), a telecommunications company that counts Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa among its largest operating subsidiaries...