Unions press Enoch Godongwana for mass stimulus package

Ahead of his debut budget policy statement and a week after the ANC suffered bruising electoral losses, finance minister Enoch Godongwana is facing pressure from the party’s trade union allies to boost spending.

Labour federation Cosatu, one of the backers that pushed Cyril Ramaphosa over the line to win the ANC presidency in December 2017, wants “a mass stimulus package” to revive an economy that had its biggest slump in a century and lost more than 1-million jobs in 2020, spokesperson Sizwe Pamla told Business Day...