BUDGET POLICY
Unions press Enoch Godongwana for mass stimulus package
Labour and business want the finance minister to boost spending to reignite economy
09 November 2021 - 05:10
Ahead of his debut budget policy statement and a week after the ANC suffered bruising electoral losses, finance minister Enoch Godongwana is facing pressure from the party’s trade union allies to boost spending.
Labour federation Cosatu, one of the backers that pushed Cyril Ramaphosa over the line to win the ANC presidency in December 2017, wants “a mass stimulus package” to revive an economy that had its biggest slump in a century and lost more than 1-million jobs in 2020, spokesperson Sizwe Pamla told Business Day...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now