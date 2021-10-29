NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How a slow economic recovery is weighing on Adcorp
Business Day TV spoke to Adcorp CEO John Wentzel about the company’s half-year results
29 October 2021 - 10:47
Recruitment specialist Adcorp says the slow recovery in economic activity in SA and Australia has weighed on its business, but the company has still managed to improve its financials on a continuing operations basis, with interim headline earnings per share more than doubling to 27.2c.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Adcorp CEO John Wentzel about the half-year results.
