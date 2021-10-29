Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: How a slow economic recovery is weighing on Adcorp

Business Day TV spoke to Adcorp CEO John Wentzel about the company’s half-year results

29 October 2021 - 10:47 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/KRIT CHANUT
Picture: 123RF/KRIT CHANUT

Recruitment specialist Adcorp says the slow recovery in economic activity in SA and Australia has weighed on its business, but the company has still managed to improve its financials on a continuing operations basis, with interim headline earnings per share more than doubling to 27.2c.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Adcorp CEO John Wentzel about the half-year results.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Adcorp gets bump from online training shift, builds cash pile

Recruitment services group sitting on nearly R100m, bolstered by asset sales and improved operational performance
Companies
15 hours ago

WATCH: How Adcorp returned to profit

Adcorp CEO John Wentzel talks to Business Day TV about the recruitment company’s annual financial results
Companies
4 months ago

Adcorp confident it will emerge stronger from Covid-19

The group has slashed debt and improved its cost base, but says SA is still recovering from the pandemic’s effects
Companies
4 months ago

Adcorp sells two divisions for nearly R230m

Group says units do not fit into its criteria to become ‘a leading workplace solutions company in select geographies’
Companies
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Steinhoff granted leave to appeal liquidation bid ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
PIC’s demand for higher price hinders Heineken ...
Companies
3.
EOH works on a plan to cut debt in the months ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Alphabet nears $2-trillion valuation after ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Six best shares you probably have never heard of
Companies / Investors Monthly

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.