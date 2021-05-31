Companies / Management Adcorp confident it will emerge stronger from Covid-19 The group has slashed debt and improved its cost base, but says SA is still recovering from the pandemic’s effects BL PREMIUM

Human resources specialist Adcorp believes that after its stringent cost-control efforts, including shedding staff, it will emerge stronger when the Covid-19 era is over than it was when the pandemic started.

The pace of SA’s economic recovery, as well as its vaccine rollout, is highly uncertain, CEO John Wentzel told Business Day, but the group is confident after resetting its cost base and slashing debt in its year to end-February...