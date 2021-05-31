Adcorp confident it will emerge stronger from Covid-19
The group has slashed debt and improved its cost base, but says SA is still recovering from the pandemic’s effects
31 May 2021 - 15:21
Human resources specialist Adcorp believes that after its stringent cost-control efforts, including shedding staff, it will emerge stronger when the Covid-19 era is over than it was when the pandemic started.
The pace of SA’s economic recovery, as well as its vaccine rollout, is highly uncertain, CEO John Wentzel told Business Day, but the group is confident after resetting its cost base and slashing debt in its year to end-February...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now