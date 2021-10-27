Companies

WATCH: Sibanye-Stillwater gears up for growth in EV market

Business Day TV spoke to Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman about the $1bn deal to acquire two Brazilian mines

27 October 2021 - 09:07 Business Day TV
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman. Picture: SUPPLIED

Sibanye-Stillwater has entered into a $1bn deal to acquire two Brazilian mines as part of the company’s strategy to build a portfolio of metals critical to electric vehicles.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman for more detail.

Sibanye-Stillwater acquires Brazilian mines for $1bn

Group buys two operations in its push into green metals used in batteries for electric vehicles
Companies
23 hours ago

Sibanye doubles down on green metals in bid for Brazilian mines

Leading PGM producer is in talks to buy two Brazil mines in reported R14.7bn deal
Companies
1 day ago

Sibanye-Stillwater chases battery material sector with ioneer joint venture

The platinum group metals producer aims to plough R7.1bn into US project
Companies
1 month ago
