WATCH: Sibanye-Stillwater gears up for growth in EV market
Business Day TV spoke to Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman about the $1bn deal to acquire two Brazilian mines
27 October 2021 - 09:07
Sibanye-Stillwater has entered into a $1bn deal to acquire two Brazilian mines as part of the company’s strategy to build a portfolio of metals critical to electric vehicles.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman for more detail.
