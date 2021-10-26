Sibanye-Stillwater acquires Brazilian mines for $1bn
Group buys two operations in its push into green metals used in batteries for electric vehicles
26 October 2021 - 11:22
UPDATED 26 October 2021 - 17:01
Sibanye-Stillwater has inked a $1bn (R14.70bn) deal to acquire two Brazilian mines, its fourth and largest investment yet in its push to build a portfolio of metals critical to electric vehicles.
Sibanye had issued a cautionary on Monday amid reports that it would spend this amount to acquire Santa Rita, one of the world’s largest open-pit nickel-cobalt sulphide mines, and Serrote, which has just completed the construction of a copper-gold project...
