Companies / Mining Sibanye-Stillwater acquires Brazilian mines for $1bn Group buys two operations in its push into green metals used in batteries for electric vehicles B L Premium

Sibanye-Stillwater has inked a $1bn (R14.70bn) deal to acquire two Brazilian mines, its fourth and largest investment yet in its push to build a portfolio of metals critical to electric vehicles.

Sibanye had issued a cautionary on Monday amid reports that it would spend this amount to acquire Santa Rita, one of the world’s largest open-pit nickel-cobalt sulphide mines, and Serrote, which has just completed the construction of a copper-gold project...