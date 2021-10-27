Companies / Mining CONSOLIDATION Overtures from cash-flush Implats add R6bn to RBPlats’ market value B L Premium

Shares of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlats) surged almost a quarter on Wednesday after bigger rival Impala Platinum (Implats) said it planned to buy it in a deal that could create the world’s biggest platinum group metals (PGMs) producer.

Flush with a R23.5bn net cash pile, Implats’s move offered prospects of further consolidation in an industry that has got a boost from higher rhodium and palladium prices...