CONSOLIDATION
Overtures from cash-flush Implats add R6bn to RBPlats’ market value
27 October 2021 - 09:04
UPDATED 27 October 2021 - 22:57
Shares of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlats) surged almost a quarter on Wednesday after bigger rival Impala Platinum (Implats) said it planned to buy it in a deal that could create the world’s biggest platinum group metals (PGMs) producer.
Flush with a R23.5bn net cash pile, Implats’s move offered prospects of further consolidation in an industry that has got a boost from higher rhodium and palladium prices...
