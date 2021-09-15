NEWS LEADER
WATCH: What lies ahead for SA’s mining sector
Business Day TV spoke to RMB economist Siobhan Redford about the mining production data
15 September 2021 - 08:29
Mining production has lost some steam as output rose 10.3% in July from just more than 19% in June.
This reflects the waning base effects related to the Covid-19 lockdown implemented in 2020.
Business Day TV spoke to RMB economist Siobhan Redford about the data.
