Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: What lies ahead for SA’s mining sector

Business Day TV spoke to RMB economist Siobhan Redford about the mining production data

15 September 2021 - 08:29 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/NAASHON ZALK
Picture: BLOOMBERG/NAASHON ZALK

Mining production has lost some steam as output rose 10.3% in July from just more than 19% in June.

This reflects the waning base effects related to the Covid-19 lockdown implemented in 2020.

Business Day TV spoke to RMB economist Siobhan Redford about the data.

JOSEPH VUSI MATHUNJWA: Commodity boom? What boom? workers ask amid paltry wage offers

Companies continue to plead poverty and some arrogantly offer increases as low as R250 a month
Opinion
2 days ago

Uranium prices will keep rising, Neal Froneman predicts

Sibanye-Stilwater CEO expects the metal to come into great demand with Asian nuclear power projects
Companies
5 days ago

Q&A: A good time for gold miners in SA

Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp is happy to remain in the country while others have left
Companies
1 week ago

Gold Fields names Yunus Suleman as new chair from 2022

Suleman will succeed Cheryl Carolus as chair of the world’s sixth-largest gold miner from June 22
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Motsepe’s ARC grasps the nettle of fees for fund ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Deloitte asks to intervene in Steinhoff ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
The new crypto kid on the block that's eating ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Attacq sees green shoots in battered real estate ...
Companies / Property
5.
Prudential Investments to change its name to ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.