WATCH: How Gauteng plans to support SMMEs

Business Day TV spoke to Gauteng MEC for economic development Parks Tau about the fund for small, micro and medium enterprises

13 September 2021 - 07:26 Business Day TV
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH

Gauteng’s provincial government has set up a R100m fund to support the province’s small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs) that have been affected by the unrest and looting that took place in July.

Business Day TV spoke to Gauteng MEC for economic development Parks Tau for more detail.

