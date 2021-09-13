NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How Gauteng plans to support SMMEs
Business Day TV spoke to Gauteng MEC for economic development Parks Tau about the fund for small, micro and medium enterprises
13 September 2021 - 07:26
Gauteng’s provincial government has set up a R100m fund to support the province’s small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs) that have been affected by the unrest and looting that took place in July.
Business Day TV spoke to Gauteng MEC for economic development Parks Tau for more detail.
