Economic effects of unrest could linger for about 18 months, says Godongwana
Business sentiment was negatively affected and investment stalled, affecting the economy’s competitiveness, finance minister tells MPs
08 September 2021 - 19:41
The effect on GDP of the looting and destruction in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July could linger over the ensuing six quarters, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said during his first appearance in the National Assembly on Wednesday.
But he cautioned that it was too early to give accurate figures, which would only be revealed in the GDP figures for the third quarter to be released by Stats SA. The Treasury has predicted that the unrest will shave less than one percentage point off GDP in 2021. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now