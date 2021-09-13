Companies

Uber loses legal battle in the Netherlands over driver rights

Amsterdam court ruled workers who ferry passengers using the Uber app in the Netherlands are covered by a local collective labour law

13 September 2021 - 12:35 April Roach and Ellen Milligan
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Uber Technologies lost another suit over its drivers’ working rights after an Amsterdam court ruled workers who ferry passengers using the Uber app in the Netherlands are covered by a local collective labour law. 

The legal relationship between Uber and its drivers meets all of the characteristics of an employment contract, the court said in its judgment.  Uber must apply the Collective Labour Agreement fortaxi transport to protect drivers, allowing them in some cases to claim overdue salary. Uber was also ordered to pay the local union, FNV, €50,000 ($59,000) in compensation for failing to comply with the agreement.

Uber said it will appeal the decision.

“We are disappointed with this decision because we know that the overwhelming majority of drivers wish to remain independent,” Maurits Schönfeld, Uber’s GM , Northern Europe said in a statement. “Drivers don’t want to give up their freedom to choose if, when and where to work.”

A spokesperson for Uber said the company has no plans to employ drivers in the Netherlands. It expects the ruling to have major implications for the entire taxi sector, and will assess the potential implications of the decision, he said.

Uber is fighting labour unions, civil rights groups and even Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren in the US over benefits for its drivers. In theUK Uber earlier this year lost a lawsuit over whether its drivers are workers, forcing the company to formally recognise a labour union that will give its drivers greater collective bargaining powers.

The FNV union called Monday’s ruling a “big win” in a statement, and claimed that the verdict means the Uber drivers should automatically be considered employed by the company.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Didi to shake up SA ride-hailing with lower service fees

Reduced fee that the Chinese company charges operators is expected to lead to lower costs for customers
Life
4 days ago

Beijing's municipal government plans investment in Didi Global

Proposal would give state-run firms control of the world’s largest ride-hailing company, according to people familiar with the matter
Companies
1 week ago

Soko, the Uber of SA retail, goes global

The Soko District in Rosebank Mall brings together tech, ‘digital-first’ retail and physical space. Is this the ‘new look of retail’?
Features
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Motsepe investment Kropz wins battle over water ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Investor objects to Dubai firm’s R13bn takeover ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Kulula owner sells airport lounge as part of ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Kentucky fried plant nuggets the next bet for KFC
Companies
5.
NEWS ANALYSIS: M-Pesa dominates African fintech ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.