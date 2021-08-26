Features Soko, the Uber of SA retail, goes global The Soko District in Rosebank Mall brings together tech, ‘digital-first’ retail and physical space. Is this the ‘new look of retail’? BL PREMIUM

Rosebank Mall has, for the most part, been eerily quiet since the pandemic and resultant lockdowns shuttered stores and kept shoppers at home. But there’s a fresh buzz emanating from the third level of the Joburg mall — Soko District, a space for small, upscale brands, is enticing shoppers and unleashing much-needed energy in the centre.

Soko is Swahili for "market" and that’s what this is — in an indoor-market-meets-department-store-meets-emporium kind of way. Only, it’s more fluid, edgy and creative...