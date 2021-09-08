Companies

WATCH: Imperial grows revenue despite Covid-19 hit

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Mohammed Akoojee for more detail

The Covid-19 pandemic cost Imperial nearly R3bn in lost revenue during its full year. Easing restrictions in many of its other markets helped offset that effect and saw Imperial’s revenue from continuing operations grow 13%. Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Mohammed Akoojee for more detail.

