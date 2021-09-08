NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Imperial grows revenue despite Covid-19 hit
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Mohammed Akoojee for more detail
08 September 2021 - 08:36
The Covid-19 pandemic cost Imperial nearly R3bn in lost revenue during its full year. Easing restrictions in many of its other markets helped offset that effect and saw Imperial’s revenue from continuing operations grow 13%. Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Mohammed Akoojee for more detail.
