WATCH: Shoprite posts record annual sales

Business Day TV talks about the retailer’s performance in greater detail with CEO Pieter Engelbrecht

08 September 2021 - 08:33 Business Day TV
Picture: JEREMY GLYN
Shoprite has rung up record sales, despite the effects of lockdown restrictions. Africa's biggest grocery retailer has posted an 8.1% rise in annual sales to R168bn, as its digital platforms helped it bag market share.

Alishia Seckam discussed the performance in greater detail with CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.

