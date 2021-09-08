NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Shoprite posts record annual sales
Business Day TV talks about the retailer’s performance in greater detail with CEO Pieter Engelbrecht
08 September 2021 - 08:33
Shoprite has rung up record sales, despite the effects of lockdown restrictions. Africa's biggest grocery retailer has posted an 8.1% rise in annual sales to R168bn, as its digital platforms helped it bag market share.
Alishia Seckam discussed the performance in greater detail with CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.
Business Day TV discussed the performance in greater detail with CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.