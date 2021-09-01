Companies

Amazon targets India’s farmers with new app

Securing steady supplies of fruit, vegetables and other groceries is seen as crucial to dominating Indian e-commerce

01 September 2021 - 15:05 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Amazon is taking the first steps to cracking India’s outmoded agricultural sector, hoping to secure the farm produce that yields two-thirds of the country’s $1-trillion in annual retail spending. 

The Seattle-headquartered giant has started offering real-time advice and information through a mobile app to help farmers make decisions on crops and even deploy machine-learning technology. The programme — which Amazon dubs Reactive and Proactive Crop plans — aims to provide growers with cutting-edge technology and insights.

Amazon is the latest corporate giant hoping to tap the world’s largest annual harvest of fruit and vegetables after China’s, joining Reliance Industries, Walmart’s Flipkart and the Tata Group, which recently acquired online grocer Bigbasket. They aim to boost their businesses by helping modernise an industry dominated by small farmers who struggle to buy basic equipment from temperature-controlled warehouses and refrigerated trucks, which generates enormous waste.

Securing steady supplies of fruit, vegetables and other groceries is considered the key to dominating Indian online commerce.

“Unless Amazon, Walmart, Reliance and others crack the farm supply chain, they cannot unlock big growth in e-commerce,” said Arvind Singhal, chair of retail consultancy Technopak Advisors. “Gaining goodwill at the grass roots level by building a strong relationship with farmers will help them get predictable, quality produce all year at stable prices.” 

The mobile app is providing alerts and addresses soil, pests, weather, disease and other crop-related queries, Amazon said in a statement without elaborating. It can also supply machine-learning algorithms to detect defects in fruits and vegetables. And it will help farmers sort, grade, and pack produce for transport to Amazon centres.  

“Such effort is time-intensive and it could be years before Amazon and others see results,” Singhal said.

Bloomberg News More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Amazon-backed electric vehicle maker Rivian files for IPO

The Tesla challenger, which is eyeing an $80bn valuation, it has yet to delivery any vehicles to retail customers and has encountered multiple ...
Companies
1 day ago

Prosus takes on global payments giants with R68bn Billdesk purchase

Acquisition creates a digital company that can compete with the biggest international players, says PayU CEO
Companies
21 hours ago

PARMY OLSON: Embattled big tech rushes to aid Biden against cyberattacks

Due to antitrust probes companies must keep steady diplomatic ties with the White House
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE boss Leila Fourie flags capital outflows from ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Cannon Asset Managers names former Eskom pension ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Bidvest to sell Cannon to asset manager’s former ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Aveng books first annual profit in seven years
Companies / Industrials
5.
Covid-19 linked to year’s 43% surge in death ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

All eyes on cloud flash storage as world churns out mountains of data

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Study shows Facebook, Google and Microsoft are top spenders on lobbying in ...

Companies

Facebook extends giant 2Africa undersea cable

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.