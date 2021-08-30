All eyes on cloud flash storage as world churns out mountains of data
Valued at $5.9bn in 2018, the market is expected to reach $17.8bn by 2023, at a 24.53% annual growth rate
30 August 2021 - 05:06
Data storage is not a sexy subject, but companies such as Pure Storage, Dell and IBM are promising a world of faster and cheaper gigabytes, terabytes and petabytes of data, as investment in data centres and cloud computing grows worldwide.
Companies and consumers are generating more data, which has to be stored somewhere. Companies and individuals previously stored their own data on premises or at home. In recent years this has changed with cloud computing, in which processing and data storage is done in data centres owned by the likes of Amazon, Microsoft, Google or Teraco. ..
