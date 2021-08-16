Companies / Telecoms & Technology Facebook extends giant 2Africa undersea cable BL PREMIUM

US tech giant Facebook and partners on the 2Africa undersea cable project, which includes MTN and Vodacom parent Vodafone, are set to extend the giant sub-sea cable in Africa.

On Monday, the 2Africa consortium, which comprises Facebook, China Mobile International, MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, stc, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone and WIOCC, announced the addition of four new branches to the 2Africa cable: the Seychelles, the Comoros Islands, Angola and southeast Nigeria. ..