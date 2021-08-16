Facebook extends giant 2Africa undersea cable
16 August 2021 - 20:30
US tech giant Facebook and partners on the 2Africa undersea cable project, which includes MTN and Vodacom parent Vodafone, are set to extend the giant sub-sea cable in Africa.
On Monday, the 2Africa consortium, which comprises Facebook, China Mobile International, MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, stc, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone and WIOCC, announced the addition of four new branches to the 2Africa cable: the Seychelles, the Comoros Islands, Angola and southeast Nigeria. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now