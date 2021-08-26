NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How DRDGold more than doubled earnings
Business Day TV talks to DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius about the company’s annual results
26 August 2021 - 08:29
A stronger average gold price, higher production and increased sales helped DRDGold more than double its annual headline earnings.
The tailings treatment company has also lifted its final dividend by 14% to 40c.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Niël Pretorius for more detail.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.