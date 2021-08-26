Companies

WATCH: How DRDGold more than doubled earnings

Business Day TV talks to DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius about the company’s annual results

26 August 2021 - 08:29 Business Day TV
DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

A stronger average gold price, higher production and increased sales helped DRDGold more than double its annual headline earnings.

The tailings treatment company has also lifted its final dividend by 14% to 40c.

Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Niël Pretorius for more detail.

