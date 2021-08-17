Companies / Mining DRDGold appoints Timothy Cumming as new chair BL PREMIUM

Cash-flush DRDGold, one of the world’s largest gold tailings retreatment companies, has named board member Timothy Cumming to replace board chair Geoffrey Campbell with effect from the beginning of December.

Cumming has been on the board of DRD Gold since July 2020, and his career spans mining, financial services and consulting, and he is the founder of SA-based advisory services group Scatterlinks...