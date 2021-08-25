Companies COMPANY COMMENT Mr Price’s tale of challenges The value-based retailer’s trading update shows what even the best-run retailers face doing business in SA BL PREMIUM

Mr Price’s recent trading update could steal the title from a famous children’s book — offering shareholders a “terrible, horrible, no good, very-bad day”. The value-based retailer is cash-rich, debt free and sells affordable but trendy goods. It hasn’t put a foot wrong.

But it’s recent 18-week update gives a picture of what the best-run retailers are facing: a weak SA consumer, civil unrest with looted stores forced to stay shut for weeks, terrible June sales and a constrained global supply chain worsened by delays at the country’s ports. ..