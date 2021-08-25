COMPANY COMMENT
Mr Price’s tale of challenges
The value-based retailer’s trading update shows what even the best-run retailers face doing business in SA
25 August 2021 - 20:25
Mr Price’s recent trading update could steal the title from a famous children’s book — offering shareholders a “terrible, horrible, no good, very-bad day”. The value-based retailer is cash-rich, debt free and sells affordable but trendy goods. It hasn’t put a foot wrong.
But it’s recent 18-week update gives a picture of what the best-run retailers are facing: a weak SA consumer, civil unrest with looted stores forced to stay shut for weeks, terrible June sales and a constrained global supply chain worsened by delays at the country’s ports. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now