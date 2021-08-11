Companies GUGU LOURIE: CEO-in-waiting Serame Taukobong could calm Telkom with innovation Handover will be several months long and is expected to be a smooth transition BL PREMIUM

Staying calm under pressure says a lot about a boss.

By all accounts, Serame Taukobong was confident as he calmly went through media interviews soon after being announced as CEO-in-waiting for Telkom...