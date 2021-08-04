Companies / Telecoms & Technology CEO-in-waiting Serame Taukobong to stick with Telkom’s winning mobile formula Taukobong takes over from Sipho Maseko in July 2022 and the two will work together to ensure an orderly transition

Telkom’s newly picked boss, Serame Taukobong, will stick to the strategy that turned the company into a formidable mobile phone operator and see through a plan to release value trapped in its component parts.

An industry veteran and the current head of the company’s consumer division, Taukobong was named Telkom’s CEO-in-waiting on Wednesday, ending speculation about who will take over from Sipho Maseko, who announced last month that he would leave the company in June 2022 after nine years at the helm of the partially state-owned company...