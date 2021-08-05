Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: What will Telkom’s new CEO make the priority

Telkom’s newly appointed CEO, Serame Taukobong, talks to Business Day TV

05 August 2021 - 07:28 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/citadelle
Picture: 123RF/citadelle

Telkom has announced that Serame Taukobong will be taking over from Sipho Maseko as the company’s CEO in July 2022.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Taukobong to find out what he will bring to the leadership role.

