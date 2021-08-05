News Leader
WATCH: What will Telkom’s new CEO make the priority
05 August 2021 - 07:28
Telkom has announced that Serame Taukobong will be taking over from Sipho Maseko as the company’s CEO in July 2022.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Taukobong to find out what he will bring to the leadership role.
Telkom’s newly appointed CEO, Serame Taukobong, talks to Business Day TV
